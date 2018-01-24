Driver's body recovered after truck goes into Lake; Causeway reopens

MANDEVILLE, LA. - The Coast Guard has recovered the body of the driver whose pick up truck went into Lake Pontchartrain after plunging off the Causeway Bride early Wednesday morning.

Causeway bridge manager Carlton Dufrechou told Eyewitness News the driver's body was found before sunset on Wednesday afternoon. The body of the driver will be identified by the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office and will be released pending notification of family.

Both southbound and northbound lanes are now open in both directions.

Investigators believe the truck crashed into the guardrails near mile marker 12 shortly after 3:30 a.m. Drivers traveling southbound found debris in the roadway and about 25 feet of guardrail missing.

Search efforts in the area were hampered by early morning darkness. Divers were able to find the vehicle after 6 a.m.

