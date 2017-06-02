Drunk driver accused of swiping Mandeville officer's cruiser

Photo courtesy Mandeville Police Department

MANDEVILLE – A routine traffic stop quickly become dangerous when a drunk driver side-swiped an officer’s car along the lakefront, police said.

Michael DeGavage, 26, was booked with driving while intoxicated and careless operation.

Police said a Mandeville Police officer stopped behind an illegally parked vehicle on Lakeshore Drive early Thursday and was talking to the driver when another car approached them. That car, driven by DeGavage, made no attempt to move over, despite the police unit’s emergency lights being on.

Police said DeGavage hit the unit’s side mirror and back quarter panel with his Volvo SUV then drove away. The officer was able to stop DeGavage in the 100 block of Jackson Avenue and give him a field sobriety test, which police said he failed.

No one was injured.

