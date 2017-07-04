DuBos: Schedler shows integrity with refusal to turn over voter information

Stock Clancy Commentary Graphic

Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler’s refusal to turn over sensitive voter information to a new federal commission aligns him with other conservative election officials across the country.



Schedler’s decision is the topic of this week’s Commentary by Eyewitness News Political Analyst and Gambit columnist Clancy DuBos.



Here’s something to celebrate on July 4: the courage and integrity of Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler.



Schedler, a Republican, has rejected a federal request for some of your most sensitive personal information, including the last four digits of your Social Security number.



The request comes from President Trump’s newly created elections commission. Among the commission’s first acts was trying to gather highly sensitive voter information, and keep it all in one place. That, says Schedler, politicizes the commission’s work and exposes voters to potential identity theft.



It takes real guts these days for a Republican official to stand up to the president. In this case, Tom Schedler has defended every Louisiana voter’s independence.

