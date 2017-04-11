DuBos: state lawmakers must put aside partisanship

State Capitol

As Louisiana lawmakers gathered in Baton Rouge yesterday, Governor John Bel Edwards urged them to put aside partisanship.

That's the topic of this week's Commentary by Eyewitness News Political Analyst and Gambit columnist Clancy DuBos.

You can't take the politics out of politics, but there's always room for compromise and bi-partisanship.

No doubt that's what Governor Edwards meant in his opening address to the Legislature yesterday. Edwards, a Democrat, consistently runs into a brick wall in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

Each side blames the other, and too often both sides dig in their heels. More and more, Baton Rouge looks like Washington.

Our system of government is designed to have a separation of powers, and checks and balances. Policy disagreements are supposed to be part of the process, but gridlock is not. Nor is partisanship.

Most voters are tired of political theater. It's time for compromise, not gridlock.



