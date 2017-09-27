Early voting begins Saturday for N.O. mayor, council & other races

vote button image (Photo: emarto)

Early voting begins Saturday across the state for the Oct. 14 primary election, with the races for New Orleans mayor and city council drawing the most attention, though a statewide race for treasurer and other local contests and tax issues are on the ballot.



Early voting begins Sept. 30 and continues through Oct. 7 (except Sunday, Oct. 1) from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. at your parish Registrar of Voters office.



For details on early voting locations in various parishes, click here.



In Orleans Parish, the early voting locations are: City Hall, 1300 Perdido St., Room #1W24; the Algiers Courthouse, 225 Morgan St., Room 105; the Voting Machine Warehouse, 8870 Chef Menteur Hwy.; and the Lake Vista Community Center, 6500 Spanish Fort Blvd., 2nd floor meeting room.



In all, 18 candidates are running for mayor of New Orleans. Most are political novices, though the field includes two former judges, a current City Council member and several businessmen.



The other citywide races are for two at-large seats on the New Orleans City Council. In Division 1, three candidates are vying to replace at-large member Stacy Head. In Division 2, incumbent Jason Williams faces four challengers.



All five district council seats are also on the ballot, with incumbents seeking re-election in Districts C, D and E. There are also races in Districts A (to replace Susan Guidry) and B, to replace LaToya Cantrell, who is running for mayor.

There are also two judgeships on the ballot in Orleans Parish and an unusual race for coroner. The incumbent, Dr. Jeffrey Rouse, qualified to run for re-election but has since dropped out, leaving just Dr. Dwight McKenna in the race. Rouse’s name will appear on the ballot, however, and if he wins enough votes, he will have to resign and a special election would be called.



Voters statewide will elect a new state treasurer, with six candidates in the race to replace John Kennedy, who was elected to the U.S. Senate.



One of those candidates, Rep. John Schroder, will be replaced in the state House by one of four candidates running in the Dist. 77 election, which covers areas of Covington, Madisonville and Folsom. There are also a handful of judgeships in St. Tammany Parish on the ballot and a parish council seat on the ballot. Tangipahoa Parish voters will also elect a Clerk of Court.



Jefferson Parish voters will decide a hot race for a district seat on the parish council. Danny Martiny and Dominick Impastato are waging a tough fight to replace former District 4 Councilman Ben Zahn, who was elected Kenner mayor.



For a sample ballot for your precinct, click here for information from the Secretary of State’s office.

