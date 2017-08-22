Edwards, Landrieu to meet with FEMA admin for flood prep

Mayor Landrieu and Governor Edwards walking through Treme. (Photo: WWL)

BATON ROUGE, LA. - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will meet with FEMA Administrator Brock Long to discuss the state’s recovery after last year’s historic floods.

The governor will also be joined by Mayor Mitch Landrieu to go over the state’s preparations for potential flooding in the New Orleans area.

Edwards’ communication director Richard Carbo told WWL Radio that the governor would like to discuss how local, state and federal leaders can partner to prepare New Orleans for another devastating flood.

“There’s a lot of topics to cover, but obviously the governor wants to be able to discuss FEMA’s response to the floods last year,” Carbo told WWL Radio.

Edwards will answer questions from the media at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

