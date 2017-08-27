Edwards on Harvey: We're not out of the woods yet

Governor John Bel Edwards (Photo: WWL)

BATON ROUGE -- We're not out of the woods yet.

As attention turns to the catastrophic flooding in Houston, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is asking residents to stay vigilant as Tropical Storm Harvey remains unpredictable.

"It is critically important for the people of Louisiana, particularly those in Southwest Louisiana, to recognize that we are not out of the woods," Edwards said. "I am asking all Louisianans to remain vigilant and pay attention to your local news."

MORE: Desperate cries for help pouring in from flood victims

Louisiana remains in Harvey's path for the next week, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy rainfall and flooding are possible over the next 48 hours.

Even with several of Louisiana's first responders positioned locally, we are sending help to Texas.

Flooding overwhelmed the Houston metropolitan area and is only expected to get worse, the National Weather Service said. Parts of Harris County, Texas, had been hit with more than 20 inches of rain in 24 hours, much of it concentrated in the middle of the night.

MORE: Police rescue trapped trucker as water rises in Houston

“Already, we have dispatched personnel from Louisiana to assist their efforts, including with search and rescue. Nearly 12 years ago, Texans opened their doors to the people of Louisiana when Hurricane Katrina devastated our state. Since then, we've turned to them for assistance time and again," Edwards said.

© 2017 WWL-TV