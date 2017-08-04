Edwin Edwards reflects on his life at 90-years-old

Louisiana's only four-term governor, Edwin Edwards, is turning 90-years-old on Aug. 7. To say he is a colorful character is an understatement. Edwards, who was always dogged by controversy and investigations, was finally convicted on federal charges in 2

WWLTV 10:19 PM. CDT August 04, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories