Eight candidates add names to ballot during slow second morning of qualifying

NEW ORLEANS -- Eight candidates showed up Thursday to qualify to run for various municipal offices this fall, a sharp -- but expected -- decline from a marathon morning Wednesday.

Races include those for mayor, City Council, sheriff, coroner, assessor, clerk of criminal court, clerk of civil court, Civil Court Division J.

The second day of qualifying is traditionally slower, with most candidates getting an early start on the first day or waiting to make a last-minute splash before the process ends on the third day.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, six people had qualified. That’s compared to 26 people who’d qualified by the same time Wednesday.

Those who qualified Thursday morning were:

- T. Thad Cossabone, a receiving clerk at Targer, who is running for District D.

- Timothy David Ray, an attorney and political consultant, who is running for District B.

- Daniel Ring, who works in the food industry, who is running for District A.

- Ernest “Freddie” Charbonnet, a former interim councilman for District E, who is running for District E.

- Charles Anderson, who announced his candidacy in a rap video, who is running for mayor.

- D. Nichole Sheppard, an attorney, who is running for Civil Court Division J.

- Aylin Maklansky, legislative director for District C Councilwoman Nadine Ramsey, who is running for District A.

- Toyia Washington-Kendrick, an assistant principal at Esperanza Charter School, who is running for District A.

The race so far has produced few surprises in regard to mayoral candidates -- something that surprised some political observers considering it’s a wide-open race since Mitch Landrieu is term-limited.

Businessman Frank Scurlock, who was expected to qualify for mayor Thursday, instead said he would do so on Friday. Meanwhile, developer Sidney Torres remained coy about his intentions, saying he would decide before qualifying ended at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Here’s, in alphabetical order, is who has qualified as of 2:40 p.m. Thursday:

MAYOR

- Charles Anderson

- Michael Bagneris

- Latoya Cantrell

- Desiree Charbonnet

- Byron Stephan Cole

- Matthew Hill

- Johnese Smith

COUNCIL AT-LARGE

- Eldon Delloyd “EL” Anderson (Div. 1)

- Kennith Cutno (Div. 1)

- Helena Moreno (Div. 1)

- Jason Williams (Div. 2)

DISTRICT A (open due to Susan Guidry being term-limited)

- Joe Giarusso II

- Tilman Hardy

- Aylin Maklansky

- Daniel “Dan” Ring

- “Drew” Ward

DISTRICT B (open due to LaToya Cantrell running for mayor)

- Jay H. Banks

- Seth Bloom

- Catherine Love

- Timothy David Ray

- Andre “Action Andre” Strumer

DISTRICT C

- Kristin Gisleson Palmer (former Dist. C councilwoman; didn’t seek re-election in 2014)

- Nadine Ramsey (incumbent)

DISTRICT D

- Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste

- Jared C. Brossett (incumbent)

- T. “Thad” Cossabone

DISTRICT E

- Ernest “Freddie” Charbonnet

- Alicia Plummer Clivens

- James Gray (incumbent)

- Dawn Hebert

- Cyndi Nguyen

CORONER

- Dwight McKenna

- Jeffery Rouse (incumbent)

SHERIFF

- Fredrick “Freddy” Brooks

- Marlin Gusman (incumbent)

CLERK OF CRIMINAL DISTRICT COURT

- Arthur Morrell

CLERK OF CIVIL DISTRICT COURT:

- Dale Atkins

ASSESSOR:

- Anthony Brown

- Errol Williams

CIVIL DISTRICT COURT, DIVISION J:

- Omar Mason

- D. Nicole Sheppard

