Elderly couple injured in house fire on Soraparu Street, NOFD says

NEW ORLEANS – An elderly couple was injured in a one alarm house fire on Monday afternoon, the New Orleans Fire Department said.

The department received a call stating a house was on fire in the 700 block of Soraparu Street just before 5 p.m. Firefighters arrived on scene to find fire coming from the front door and window of a single-story, wood-framed double shotgun home.

An 87-year-old man and 77-year-old woman, who live in the home, were sitting on the front porch when firefighters arrived. According to the fire department, the fire started in couple’s bedroom. The couple stated no one was smoking a cigarette at the time of the fire.

Both managed to escape the fire, however they sustained several burns. The woman sustained second degree burns over 50 percent of her body and the man sustained minor burns to his hands and upper body, the fire department says.

The couple was treated for smoke inhalation and transported to an area hospital.

Nine NOFD units carrying 23 firefighters responded to the incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The New Orleans Police Department, Entergy and New Orleans EMS also responded to the scene.

