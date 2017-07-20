Elderly Metairie woman believed to have been strangled died of natural causes, JP coroner says

Pauline Ballon

An 84-year-old woman who was believed to have been strangled inside her Metairie apartment died of natural causes, the Jefferson Parish coroner said Thursday.

Authorities had said Wednesday that on autopsy on Pauline Ballon found she was strangled.

But Jefferson Parish Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich said during a Thursday afternoon press conference that the death was no longer classified a homicide.

There were at first some physical findings that suggested she was strangled, Cvitanovich said, explaining why his office at first classified the death a homicide.

"This is not a perfect science," Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand added.

Normand said JPSO investigators found no signs of forced entry or a struggle inside Ballon's apartment.

