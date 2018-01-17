Entergy asks customers to conserve power Thursday morning or outages possible

NEW ORLEANS -- Unexpected power generator outages and high demand for energy has Entergy Louisiana asking customers to conserve power on Thursday morning, between 5 - 11 a.m.

According to a press release, Entergy's power reliability coordinator Midcontinent Independent System Operator "is making this unusual request because use of electricity could exceed available generation."

Periodic power outages would be needed is the power supply can't meet demand, Entergy said.

“We apologize for any inconvenience.” said Dennis Dawsey, vice president of customer service for Louisiana. “The arctic blast is driving up electricity usage. This is an unusual situation MISO is working to correct as soon as possible.”

MISO is making similar requests to utilities across the Midwest.

Entergy gave a few suggestions for customers to reduce their power usage:

Lower the thermostat to 68 degrees or lower.

Delay laundry, washing dishes, bathing, etc., until later in the day.

Don’t allow warm air to escape from the home. Check caulking around doors and windows and fill holes and gaps where wiring and pipes enter the house.

Dawsey added that the request does not apply to elderly customers or anyone with special health needs.

© 2018 WWL-TV