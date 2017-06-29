Entergy: Power out to French Quarter, parts of CBD after vandals hit substation

NEW ORLEANS – Power is out for many buildings downtown Thursday and in the French Quarter as Entergy fixes equipment damaged by vandals overnight.

Officials said Orleans Parish Civil District Court and 1st and 2nd City Court will close at noon due to the outages.

According to Entergy, equipment was stolen and damaged at a substation that services the CBD and French Quarter which are necessary for safe operation.

Entergy added power should be restored by 1 p.m.

A spokeswoman for New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board said the outage should not affect water or sewerage operations. The agency is up and running on full power in the affected area, spokeswoman Lisa Martin said.

