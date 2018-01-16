Entergy, residents and plant stores monitoring arctic blast

NEW ORLEANS - Growing up in Indiana, Mid-City resident Nathan Lipson knows all about frigid air, but he was not expecting the extreme drop in temperatures on Tuesday.

"Even for a Midwesterner is this cold for you? Nathan: Oh yes, this is chilly. The humidity doesn't help. And it's windy too," Lipson said.

With the arctic chill dipping lower in the next few hours, Lipson and his dog Kasey are doing everything they can to prepare.

"Got the heat turned on and just got a lot of blankets," Lipson said.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of Southeast Louisiana, with temperatures on the

Southshore expected to dip into the 20's. The wind chill factor will make it feel even colder.

Entergy crews and trucks are on standby, monitoring the weather and preparing for any power outages.

"Accumulated precipitation on the vegetation could cause the trees and tree branches to sag onto the power lines. Which could possibly cause outages. So we'll be ready to prepare if needed," Toni Green-Brown, Entergy Public Affairs said.

Entergy is reminding people if a power line does come down, stay away from the equipment and call them for help.

"If they by chance lose power, it would be great if they would turn off their central heating unit. And leave it off until the power is restored. And then once the power is restored, please wait about 10 minutes before they turn that unit back on. And that'll prevent overloading the system which would cause other problems," Green Brown said.

It's not just Entergy, Kurt LeBlanc at Harold's Plants in the Bywater spent the day preparing.

"This morning we got up really early. Went through the entire place...anything that was tender, which was betting plants, herbs, vegetables fern, we took all of those in," LeBlanc said.

Most of them are now stored inside their greenhouse. From Patulas to Succulents and Australian Ferns, LeBlanc says they are making sure their plants and their livelihoods are protected from this latest freeze.

Entergy officials say strong winds could also cause trees to sag onto the lines, but they are monitoring the weather closely.



© 2018 WWL-TV