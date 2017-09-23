EPA removes waste at Texas toxic sites, won't say from where

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency says it's recovered more than 500 containers of "unidentified, potentially hazardous material" from Texas toxic waste sites flooded last month during Hurricane Harvey.



The agency has not provided details about which Superfund sites the material came from, why the contaminants have not been identified and whether there's a threat to human health.



The one-sentence disclosure came Friday night, deep within a media release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.



At least seven Superfund sites in and around Houston were flooded in the days after Harvey's record-shattering rains stopped.



Associated Press journalists surveyed the flooded sites by boat, vehicle and on foot. The EPA said at the time that its personnel had been unable to reach the sites, though they surveyed the locations using aerial photos.

