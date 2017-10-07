Hancock County

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for all low lying areas, residents living on rivers, river inlets, bayou creeks and in travel trailers, modular homes or mobile homes, homes under construction and/or partially constructed homes. The evacuation will start at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Jefferson Parish

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for Lafitte and Grand Isle.

A voluntary evacuation order has been issued for the Barataria and Crown Point, and areas outside of the levee protection system.

Lafourche Parish

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for South of the Leon Theriot Floodgates in Golden Meadow, Leesville and Port Fouchon.

Orleans Parish



A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for Venetian Isles, Lake Catherine and Irish Bayou. Must be out by Noon due to closure of floodgates.

Plaquemines Parish

There will be mandatory evacuation for the Eastbank of Plaquemines Parish and all areas outside the levee protection system.

Effective at 8 a.m. there will be a Mandatory Evacuation all Westbank residents living south of the Alliance Refinery.

There will be a shelter opening up at the Belle Chase Auditorium.

St. Bernard Parish

There is a mandatory evacuation for residents outside of the levee protection system beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5.

St. John Parish

-A mandatory evacuation is in effect for areas North of the I-55 off ramp at LaPlace, including Frenier, Peavine and Manchac.

-A voluntary evacuation is being considered for Pleasure Bend and areas north of Airline Hwy. that are prone to flooding and homes and businesses that flooded in Hurricane Isaac.

Terrebonne Parish

Terrebonne Parish has issued a voluntary evacuation order beginning at noon Saturday for all residents outside or south of the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District Morganza to the Gulf levee system

SHELTERS

St. Charles Parish

The Edward A. Dufresne Community at 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway in Luling will be open to the public as a shelter beginning at 4 p.m. Residents are advised to bring bedding, pillows, medications, towels, baby supplies and any toiletries. Please limit to one bag per person.

St. Tammany Parish

St. Tammany Parish Government will open two American Red Cross emergency shelters in advance of landfall of Hurricane Nate. The following shelter locations will open at 4 p.m. today (October 7th), and will remain open as needed. Pets and alcohol are not allowed. Occupants should bring food, bedding and any necessary medications. Residents who think they may need the services of a special needs shelter should go to the Creekside location below.



General Population and Special Needs Shelter: Creekside Junior High, 65434 Highway 41, Pearl River La



General Population Shelter: Lee Road Junior High, 79131 Highway 40, Lee Road, Covington, La.



Tangipahoa Parish

Greenville Park - 111 J. W. Davis Dr., Hammond LA 70401

Amite Elementary School - 301 Vernon Ave. Amite, LA 70422

Washington Parish (shelters open at 5 pm)

Franklinton High School gymnasium

1 Demon Circle

Franklinton La

ESM Methodist Church- Family Life Center

510 Ave B

Bogalusa La

