Ex-NOPD officer, father booked for attempted New Orleans East homicide

NEW ORLEANS – Two family members are in jail less than a day after police said they tried to shot and beat a man to death early Wednesday morning.

According to NOPD, just after midnight Wednesday Emile Blackburn III, 47, and his 72-year-old father, Emile Blackburn Jr. drove to a man’s home in the 4700 block of Viola Street.

Police said the son got out of the truck and began shooting at the man from behind, hitting him twice in the head. Then, the father got a baseball bat and began hitting the victim in the legs, police said.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, Blackburn III is a former NOPD officer.

Officials said the two men were arrested at the scene of the shooting, and booked into Central Lockup.

Police have not released a motive for the crime.

Anyone with information about this homicide attempt is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

You can read more about this crime at the New Orleans Advocate.

