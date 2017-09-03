Experts say whale rescues could be on the rise due to hurricanes like Harvey

NEW ORLEANS - A male melon whale is on the mend in Gulfport, thrown off course by what experts believe could be changes in the environment due to Hurricane Harvey.

The whale is one of two rescued this week, said experts with the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. Doctors said the other whale had to be euthanized, but they believe both were leaders of a pod.

The melon whale is known to live very far out, in deep gulf salt waters, but doctors think disruptions to their habitat from Hurricane Harvey and the dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico are pushing the whales closer to shore.

MORE: Dead marine life in Gulf sets off concerns over dead zone

The male melon whale is currently in quarantine at the IMMS.

© 2017 WWL-TV