Eyewitness News nominated for several Suncoast Emmy awards

NEW ORLEANS -- The Suncoast regional Emmy award nominations were announced this morning and Eyewitness News has several reasons to celebrate.

Investigative reporter Katie Moore and photographer T.J. Pipitone are nominated for an Emmy in the News Special category for "Searching for Ramona Brown." Katie was also nominated for the same story in the Talent category.

WATCH: Searching for Ramona Brown

In fact, Katie is a three-time nominee this year with a nomination in the General Assignment category for a report on the Cajun Navy and their work conducting rescues during the 2016 flood.

WATCH: Members of the Cajun Navy recall fear, bravery during flood

T.J. joins her on this list with multiple nominations.

T.J. and investigative reporter David Hammer are nominated in the Environmental Reporting category for their multi-part series "Oil and Water."

WATCH: Oil & Water: Video catches supervisors dumping oil into the Gulf

Investigative reporter Mike Perlstein and T.J. are nominated for their special program, "The New Face of Heroin" in the Societal Concerns category.

WATCH: The New Face of Heroin

Anchor/Reporter Karen Swensen and photographer Derek Waldrip are nominated for their story about the Algiers Point rape case in the Crime Reporting category.

WATCH: Victim comes forward after Algiers Point rape

Reporter Katie Steiner was nominated in the Reporting category for a compilation of her live reports on the Eyewitness Morning News.

The Suncoast regional Emmy awards are open to entries from Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Puerto Rico. Emmy winners will be announced on Dec. 2 in Orlando.

Congratulations to all the nominees!

