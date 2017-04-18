Facebook killing suspect found dead

© 2017 WWL-TV
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
7-foot gator gets wrangled, but doesn't go quietly
-
Man wanted for Facebook Live killing was once in New Orleans
-
NOPD cracks down on illegal ATV street party on Easter
-
Group frustrated by delay in removing Confederate monuments
-
Bullets sprayed into home in Marlyville
-
Outrage after live animals given as prizes at Carnival
-
Deal Guy: HD Spy Cameras Under $30
-
Verify: What is real in Go Fund Me and what is not?
-
Juvenile arrested in teen's Instagram live shooting
-
Facebook Live Video of homicide allegedly committed by Steve Stephens
More Stories
-
Steve Stephens found dead inside car in Erie, Pa.Apr 18, 2017, 10:38 a.m.
-
Orleans residents have until June 30 to file taxesApr 18, 2017, 10:31 a.m.
-
Pedestrian killed by drunk driver in Terrebonne ParishApr 18, 2017, 8:27 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs