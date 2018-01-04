Facebook photo lands two men in jail for shooting stolen deer, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Two men are in jail after wildlife officials said they shot a buck reportedly worth about $8,5000 on private property.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said Drake Barber, 19, and Justin Miller, 17, shot and removed the deer from the owner's property the night after Christmas.

“Investigators said after the suspects illegally shot and killed the deer, it appears they posted a photo with the deer in question on a Facebook page," said Mike Strain, LDAF commissioner. "Going to someone’s private property and stealing their livestock is a crime.”

The stolen buck weighed about 200 pounds and was a two-and-a-half-year-old white-tailed deer.

Both men face fines and possible jail time.

