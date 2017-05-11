Facts and figures on the Jefferson Davis monument

Jefferson Davis Monument, (sculpture).

Artist:

Valentine, Edward Virginius, 1838-1930, sculptor.

Albert Weiblen Marble & Granite Works, fabricator.

Gorham Manufacturing Company, founder.



Title:

Jefferson Davis Monument, (sculpture).



Other Titles:

Jeff Davis Monument, (sculpture).



Dates:

Dedicated Feb. 22, 1911.



Medium:

Sculpture: bronze; Base: granite.



Dimensions:

Sculpture: approx. 6 ft. 4 in. x 2.7 ft. x 2.7 ft.; Base: approx. 10 x 12 x 12 ft.



Inscription:

Edward F. (sic) Valentine sc./Richmond VA. Gorham Co. Founders (On base:) JEFFERSON DAVIS/PRESIDENT/CONFEDERATE STATES OF AMERICA/1861-1865/SOLDIER-STATESMAN-PATRIOT/(...transcription illegible) HIS NAME IS ENSHRINED IN THE HEARTS OF THE PEOPLE FOR WHOM HE SUFFERED AND HIS DEEDS ARE FOREVER WELDED TO IMMORTALITY (...transcription illegible)/A MAJESTIC ORATOR; IN CHARACTER/FIRM; IN JUDGEMENT SOUND, IN PURPOSE/RESOLUTE. (Incised on bronze rocks:) 1776 (Incised under proper left hand on column:) 1878 (Incised on rim of column:) 1787 signed Founder's mark appears.



Description:

Full-length portrait of Jefferson Davis, dressed in period frock-coat. He is depicted standing, with proper right arm outstretched and proper left arm resting on a book, atop a column rising above rocks. Three books also rest on rear of base. The base includes a bas-relief design of palms and circular bronze medallion which reads: "The Confederate States of America 22 February 1862/DEO VINDICE.



Subject:

Portrait male -- Davis, Jefferson -- Full length

Occupation -- Political -- President

Occupation -- Military -- Soldier

Object -- Written Matter -- Book



Object Type:

Outdoor Sculpture -- Louisiana -- New Orleans

Sculpture



Owner:

Administered by City of New Orleans, Department of Property Management, 1300 Perdido Street, City Hall, Room 5W01, New Orleans, Louisiana 70112

Located Jefferson Davis Parkway & Canal Street, New Orleans, Louisiana



Remarks:

The sculpture commemorates Jefferson Davis, former President of the Confederacy, 1861-1865. The monument is popularly known as the Jeff Davis Monument. It was cleaned in 1960. Nearby trees were removed in 1991. Newspaper clippings discussing the monument are on file with the Historic New Orleans Collection.

A stone marker about 20 feet behind the sculpture reads: Site of Jefferson Davis Monument/Dedicated June 3rd 1908.



Condition:

Surveyed 1993 May. Treatment needed.



References:

Save Outdoor Sculpture, Louisiana, New Orleans survey, 1993.

Cocke, Edward J., "Monumental New Orleans," New Orleans: La Fayette Pub., 1968.

National Park Service, American Monuments and Outdoor Sculpture Database, LA0010, 1989.

Monumental News, Dec. 1910, pg. 870.



Illustration:

Cocke, Edward J., "Monumental New Orleans," New Orleans: La Fayette Pub., 1968, pg. 12.

Image on file.



Note:

Repository:

Inventories of American Painting and Sculpture, Smithsonian American Art Museum, P.O. Box 37012, MRC 970, Washington, D.C. 20013-7012

