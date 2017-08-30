Fallen NOFD firefighter's body returned to New Orleans

The body of NOFD Operator Gregory J. Howard Sr. arrives at Boyd Funeral home in New Orleans East. Howard died in Memphis after being shot. (Photo: Scot Threlkeld via the New Orleans Advocate / EXCLUSIVE TO WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS - A fallen New Orleans Fire Department operator has returned home after his body was brought back to the Crescent City Wednesday.

NOFD Operator Gregory J. Howard, 37, was near the Mynt Lounge in Memphis when a shooting occurred. Howard was struck and killed by crossfire, according to NOFD.

According to local news outlets, Howard was in Memphis for a basketball tournament for law enforcement and first responders.

Howard's body is now at the Boyd Funeral Home, located at 5001 Chef Menteur Highway. Specific funeral arrangements have not been made public at this time.

