Family announces funeral arrangements for Drago Cvitanovich

Drago Cvitanovich

METAIRIE, La. -- Friends and family will pay their last respects to Drago Cvitanovich on Monday and Tuesday.

Cvitanovich, a Croatian immigrant who became patriarch of the family that expanded the oyster and seafood restaurant empire he began nearly 50 years ago, died Saturday, Feb. 4. He was 94.

MORE: Drago's restaurant founder Drago Cvitanovich dies at 94

The funeral arrangements are as follows:

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124 on Monday, Feb. 6 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Visitation will resume 10:00 AM Tuesday morning, Feb. 7 at St. Clement of Rome Church, 3978 West Esplanade Ave., Metairie, LA 70002 with a funeral mass following at 12:30 p.m.

Burial will take place in the Lake Lawn Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Drago's Foundation, 3232 North Arnoult Road, Metairie, LA 70002. Contributions will be distributed to the Alzheimer's Foundation, Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation, Louisiana Hospitality Foundation, Sunshine Kids, Jesuit High School, Mt. Carmel Academy, Christian Brothers School and St. Clement of Rome and Catholic Charities.

(© 2017 WWL)