Family gathering Uptown interrupted by armed robber

NEW ORLEANS – A family gathering took a different mood when 12 people were held at gunpoint during a party Uptown Monday night.

88-year-old Ted Kruger comes to New Orleans a few times a year to visit his kids and grandchildren and said this time he was here to celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah.

His family was having a party with nearly 20 people at their house in the 800 block of Fern Street. The good times took a turn when two of their friends that had decided to leave the party were forced back inside the house by a man wielding a gun.

“Comes in the house waving his weapon around telling everybody to get on the floor,” said Kruger.

Kruger was in the kitchen when he said he turned around to see a gun in his face.

“Then he told me to get on the floor and I wouldn’t,” said Kruger. “I figured it was a robbery so I took out my wallet, he turned around and I threw my wallet in the freezer. I figured I’m not going to give him my wallet or my driver’s license, my credit cards and cash I had.”

When the suspect turned to go into another room Kruger said his son-in-law let in Beau, a 110-pound, five-year-old Doberman.

“He was a pussycat, the dog, he looked fierce but he wasn’t,” Kruger said. “The dog was running around in circles.”

Still, it was enough to scare the suspect who snatched one cell phone and ran out the door.

Kruger said his son-in-law gave chase, and that’s when the suspect turned around firing one shot at him. Before he got away, he also turned and threw the cell phone saying he didn’t want it anymore, Kruger said.

“I thought to myself, ‘You’re the dumbest robber ever,’” expressed Kruger.

Police said the suspect rode away on a white bike, not taking anything, not even this man’s sense of security.

“It’s not the first time that’s happened to me in my lifetime,” said Kruger.

(© 2016 WWL)