Family mourns 2-year-old girl killed during police chase

NEW ORLEANS -- The family 2-year-old Ivory Washington said Wednesday began like any other day.

Her father, 21-year old Kenneth Davis, dropped Ivory's mom, India Washington, off at work and was on his way to drop Ivory off at daycare.

"This was a routine that they had," Ivory's great-grandmother Alice Joseph said Thursday evening.

By the end of Wednesday afternoon, the family would be broken and three lives gone.



"Two. Just 2 (years old). And she's just gone. She's gone," Joseph said.

She's left with one question.



"Tell me why," she asked. "Why did you do this?"

Louisiana State Police attempted to pull Davis over for a stolen license plate. They said Davis refused, leading troopers on a high-speed chase with a friend in the passenger seat and his 2-year-old daughter in the back, without proper restraints.

"I don't know what was in the young man's mind," Joseph said.

Troopers followed for nearly 7 miles.

"It was a stolen license plate," Joseph said. "That should not have caused the chase that it did."

Davis crashed the car on Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East. Troopers said Ivory and the other passenger were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected. Both died at the scene.

Davis then took his own life with a gun.



"Devastating. It's been devastating," Joseph said. "There is no word I could think of to describe what we're going through right now. It's devastating."

In the aftermath, a mother must now plan a funeral for her 2-year-old daughter.

"She really don't want to be here without her baby," Joseph said about Ivory's mom.

The family is waiting for answers from investigators.

"I haven't spoken to not a one of them," Joseph said. "We just need some understanding. This right here to us is senseless. It didn't have to happen this way."



Joseph said answers will bring her closure, but nothing can undo the damage that's been done.



A vigil is planned at the crash site for Friday night. The family said there will be a public memorial service for Ivory as well.

