Family of starving, neglected horses on the North Shore saved

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. – A photo of neglected horses a group of local women took has gone viral, gaining national attention.

When it was posted on Facebook, it went viral and they began getting calls from people across the country.

This latest case of horse neglect is one of many that they have been dealing with for nearly 15 years.

A stallion, his mare and their months-old filly that is still nursing are lucky to be alive. It's all because several St. Tammany women, for years now, have been quietly giving dozens of unwanted or abandoned horses a second chance.

"Unfortunately, it is a huge problem. It's a lot worse than what people expect," said

Aubrey Stewart, owner of Wind Dancer Ranch, Equine Rescue Services, Inc. in Slidell.

One of the women, Regina Milton, stopped to take a picture of the starvation and neglect in Franklinton. That's when equine advocate Alysia Maloney and the Humane Society of Louisiana took fast action to get legal seize orders from the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office. Monday, Maloney and a friend with a horse trailer went on the private property and brought this equine family to Aubrey Stewart at the Wind Dancer Ranch, Equine Rescue Services in Slidell.

"The stallion's tail was so matted, that it feels like a hard log,” said Maloney. “He was so weak, he could not lift it to swat flies off and it was throwing him off balance, so they had to cut it off.”

He was covered in flies and the tail is now saved for evidence. A new long one will grow back.

"If they would have been out there any longer, I don't think mama would have been standing. You know, they were very wobbly when they got here," said Stewart, who added the horses also had rain rot on their coats.

The women warn never throw hay or food to starving horses. It could make them seriously sick or even kill them. It could also cause the investigators to think the owners are not neglecting them. Also, going on private property without the seize order is a crime.

"Please call, even if you think you can't make a difference. It only takes one person," said Maloney.

Now comes the hard work, getting the horses well, paying the bills and then a year down the road, finding them a forever home.



The women also take in former racehorses that are no longer working.

To help, click here to visit their Facebook page, call 985-210-2527 or mail a donation to 100 West Drive, Slidell, LA, 70460

