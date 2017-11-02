WWL
Family offers $5,000 reward for information on missing woman

WWLTV 8:49 AM. CDT November 02, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- The family of a woman missing from New Orleans East for more than three weeks is hoping a $5,000 will help bring their loved one home.

The New Orleans Police Department has been searching for 76-year-old Jean Stokes, who was last heard from on a phone call with her family on Oct. 11 around 10:30 a.m.

According to NOPD, Stokes drove a silver 2005 Toyota Rav 4, which was found abandoned on Dwyer Road Oct. 24.

Anyone with information about Stokes' whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

