Family struggles for answers about missing Breaux Bridge woman

Family members are asking for the public’s help in finding a Breaux Bridge woman who has not been seen for several days.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said Keshia Sylvester, 29, was last seen on Oct. 2 in a white truck near Breaux Bridge. It was unclear whether Sylvester was driving the truck or was a passenger.

However, Sylvester’s immediate family said they have not heard from her since late September.

Her brother, Joshua Sylvester, said he last saw Keshia on Sept. 18 when he picked her up from work and dropped her off at her mobile home. Joshua left for a few days for work, and found it odd when he came home and couldn’t reach his sister.

“I thought it was strange that she hadn’t called and her phone was off,” he said. “I went to her trailer to see if she was home, but she wasn’t.”

Joshua Sylvester said he went to Keshia’s workplace, where he was told Keshia had been let go from her job.

“They said she had a check waiting for her, and I found it odd that she never went to pick up her check,” he said. “That worried me even more.”

Searches to resume this weekend for Daisy Lynn Landry

Even more alarming, Joshua said, was when Keshia missed her teenage daughter’s homecoming activities two weeks ago.

“That’s all she had been talking about, was going to her daughter’s homecoming,” he said. “She was planning to do her daughter’s hair a certain way and having a good time with her.”

Joshua said Keshia had been “confident and happy” in recent months, and had moved into her own home.

Keshia’s father, Clovis Sylvester, said his daughter constantly stays in touch with her family, and often visits him at his Lafayette home.

Joshua Sylvester said his sister’s disappearance is the “worst thing that ever happened” to his family.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to us before,” he said. “We’ve been blessed. My mom and dad are taking it hard, and her daughter is too. Knowing she’s not contacting anybody and we can’t reach her, it’s been pretty bad lately.”

Police said Sylvester is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 337-394-3071.

© 2017 WWL-TV