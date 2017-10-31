Fatal shooting in Algiers leaves well-known Lombard family in mourning

Carol Lombard-Ross

NEW ORLEANS -- One of Algiers' most well-known families is mourning after a deadly shooting Monday night.

Carol Lombard-Ross, 55, was killed by gunfire in the 300 block of Lebouef Street about 7:15 p.m., according to authorities. She was the sister of 2nd City Clerk of Court Darren Lombard; sister-in-law of Juana Lombard, the state Alcohol and Tobacco Control commissioner; and cousin of Judge Edwin Lombard of Louisiana's 4th Circuit Court of Appeal.

Family friend and state Sen. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, said Ross was slain steps away from her front door. While police haven't released many details about the case, Carter said it doesn't appear that the bullets which killed Ross were meant for either her or anyone else in her family.

"You hate to use the adage that she was in the wrong place at the wrong time," Carter said. "That's because, unfortunately, crime in New Orleans has found its way to all the wrong places."

Carter said Ross was known to go around the neighborhood picking up trash and mowing lawns in an effort to keep her community's appearance, and it appears that's what she was doing when her life was taken from her.

Like the rest of her family, she cared deeply about politics affecting New Orleans, especially Algiers, and her loved ones viewed her as a civic activist, Carter said.

"She had very strong and very deep roots in this community, until she fell victim to violence in New Orleans," said Carter, who noted that another of Ross' cousins was Rudy Lombard, a civil rights activist whose conviction for a sit-in at a 1960 Canal Street store was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ross' survivors also include two sons as well as grandchildren.

Police haven't released any details about a motive or suspects in the case.

Several cars on Ross' street had bullet holes in them on Tuesday. Neighborhood residents described a large amount of gunfire.

Ross was among three people who were shot in separate incidents Monday night. One of the other shootings left 40-year-old Brannon Wilkens dead at the corner of North Villere and Annette streets in the 7th Ward.

Separate shootings on Saturday and Sunday left two other men dead.

Gregory Hilliard, 49, was fatally shot Saturday in the 7700 block of West Laverne Street, which is in a neighborhood near New Orleans' Lakefront Airport. Police said Gregory Hawkins, 20, was killed in the 8300 block of Apricot Street in Hollygrove.

