Father of woman found dead in Lacombe house fire wants second autopsy

COVINGTON -- The father of a north shore woman who was found dead in her burned Lacombe home in July has filed a lawsuit to preserve her remains after he said an autopsy raised more questions than it provided answers.

Dan Watson, father of Nanette Watson Krentel, filed a petition for injunctive relief and a request for a temporary restraining order on Thursday (Aug. 17). A judge has since approved the request for the temporary restraining order and set a hearing regarding the injunction for Wednesday morning.

The petition was filed against Krentel's husband, St. Tammany Fire District No. 12 Chief Steve Krentel, and the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.

In the filing, Watson asked to have a second, independent autopsy performed on his daughter.

Nanette Krentel's body and those of her pets were found July 14 amid the rubble of a large fire that burned her home to the ground. The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office have been conducting a tight-lipped investigation into the fire and death ever since.

The petition offers details previously unconfirmed by law enforcement agencies investigating the case, including that the gunshot wound that killed Krentel was located in her head.

The lawsuit also said the reason for the requested court action is due to the Coroner’s Office and Steve Krentel being “less than fully cooperative with petitioners, who are blood relatives of Nanette Krentel and not forthcoming regarding the circumstances surrounding Nanette Krentel’s death.”

The petition details one of the reasons for the urgency behind the filing is the belief that the Coroner’s Office “plans to declare the death a suicide, which is quite puzzling to petitioners given the circumstances surrounding the death.”

St. Tammany Coroner Charles Preston told Eyewitness News in a statement that his office has cooperated with the family but "this is still an on-going investigation, so we cannot release information. We also believe this legal action is unnecessary, since Steve Krentel has no objection to a second autopsy, and neither do we.”

A YouCaring.com fundraiser has been started in conjunction with the filing to assist with the cost of the attorney hired and having a second autopsy done.

