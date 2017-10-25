FBI joins investigation into death of Lacombe-area woman

The FBI has joined what the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office described as a “difficult” investigation into the death of a north shore fire chief’s wife whose body was found shot and burned inside her house near Lacombe.

The Sheriff’s Office said the FBI is looking over some evidence and information it obtained about the death of 49-year-old Nanette Krentel.

The Sheriff’s Office said the intensity of the fire at the home of Krentel and her husband, Steve Krentel, the chief of St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 12, has made its investigation more difficult and longer than usual.

While many questions about the case remain unanswered, video evidence, interviews and “digital records” have led Sheriff’s Office detectives to narrow down the time of Nanette Krentel’s death on July 14.

Detectives also found several weapons near her body, the Sheriff’s Office said. “After examining the weapons and projectiles, at least one of the weapons found cannot be ruled out as the weapon used to kill Nanette Krentel,” the Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a statement.

An autopsy confirmed Krentel died from a gunshot wound to the head.

WWL-TV will have more on this story on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

© 2017 WWL-TV