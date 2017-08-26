FBI moves top local agent to Chicago

Advocate staff photo by Matt Hinton EXCLUSIVE TO WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is moving its head agent in New Orleans to Chicago.

Jeffrey Sallet will report to his new position as Special Agent in Charge of the Chicago Division in November.

Sallet has been with the FBI since 1997, and was previously assigned to the New York Division. He has also held leadership roles in the FBI Headquarters criminal investigative division, the Boston division, and the Providence, Rhode Island Resident agency.

