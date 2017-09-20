FBI names new N.O. special agent in charge

Eric Rommal has been named the new special agent in charge of the FBI New Orleans division, the agency's director announced Wednesday.

Rommal replaces Jeff Sallet, who is being transferred to the FBI's Chicago field office. Sallet will assume his new role on Nov. 6, the agency said. Rommal will come to New Orleans about the same time.

FBI Director Christopher Wray announced the appointment of Rommal, who most recently served as a deputy assistant director in the Directorate of Intelligence.



Rommal joined the FBI in 1997 and was assigned to the Atlanta Division, Savannah Resident Agency, where he investigated white collar crime, violent crime, cyber crime and health care fraud.

Rommal has also held leadership positions in the Counterterrorism Division and the Directorate of Intelligence at Headquarters, and the Washington Field Office.

According to The New Orleans Advocate, the bureau routinely rotates the leadership at its field offices; it's unusual for a special agent in charge to stay in one post for more than three years.

© 2017 WWL-TV