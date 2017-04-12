Feds, local agencies investigate possible bomb-making material inside apartment

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Emergency crews filled the 800 block of Forrest Dr. after the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) requested help to determine if there was bomb-making material inside an apartment there.

An NCIS spokesman told 13News Now the case involved a sailor and that agents had concerns which prompted them to ask for assistance from Newport News.

Master Police Officer Brandon Maynard said police officers received a call to provide support to the Newport News Fire Department at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Boston Cove Apartment Homes was evacuated.

Newport News firefighters telling everyone to move away from apartment complex as the bomb squad makes their way in. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/AbSL8p2CJP — Niko Clemmons (@13nikoclemmons) April 12, 2017

Because of the situation, Newport News Public Schools buses were dropping students off at Forrest Drive and Purlieu Drive. Parents had the option to pick up children there or from their school.

Right now: Newport News police & Fire on Forrest Dr. investigating possible bomb-making material inside an apartment. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/ffDFvcpZWh — Niko Clemmons (@13nikoclemmons) April 12, 2017

Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were at the apartments to support NCIS' investigation.

