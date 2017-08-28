FEMA extends flood claim deadline to end of 2017



NEW ORLEANS - FEMA has granted victims of the August 2016 Louisiana floods a fifth extension to file their final proof of loss claims.

Those final sworn statements of losses suffered in the floods must be filed by Dec. 31.

In a letter granting another 60 days for flood victims to complete their claims, the assistant director of FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program said less than half of 1 percent of the 29,647 claims are still open.

Still, to help those 104 policyholders, FEMA agreed to give claimants until Dec. 31 to certify their final losses and reconstruction costs.

This pushes back the deadline that had been set for Sept. 1, to give everyone at least a year since the flooding.

