FEMA extends La. flood claim deadline to Sept. 1

NEW ORLEANS -- FEMA announced that it has given victims of the August 2016 flooding in Louisiana a full year to submit proof of loss forms to the federally administered National Flood Insurance Program.

The new deadline to submit the final forms, in which policyholders substantiate their flood claims, is now Sept. 1. That would ensure that anyone who flooded during the official flood event of Aug. 9 - Aug. 31 would have no less than a year to establish how much their repairs will cost.

That’s the fourth extension FEMA has granted.

The August floods that hit south Louisiana marked the worst inland flooding event in the 50-year history of the federal flood insurance program, FEMA said. More than 30,000 homeowners made claims with the FEMA-run program, so the agency recognized the need to give policyholders more than the standard 60-day deadline to file sworn Proof of Loss forms.

But each time the deadline approached, Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon had to make a formal request to FEMA to extend the deadline. Donelon sent a letter earlier to FEMA this week saying a May 12 deadline was too soon for many flood victims.

The last time a flood event was this catastrophic was Hurricane Sandy, and FEMA gave those policyholders two years to complete their Proof of Loss forms.

