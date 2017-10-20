New Orleans Jazz and Heritage festival

NEW ORLEANS -- With festival season in full swing, there's only one thing that could put a damper on having a good time; rain.

With a 50 percent chance of rain Saturday and an 80 percent chance of rain Sunday, some local festivals have postponed or cancelled due to the chance of inclement weather.

Here's a list of local festivals and whether they're still happening, rain or shine:

NOLA Mac n Cheese Festival: Still on! Oct. 21, Louis Armstrong Park, 11 a.m. -7 p.m.

Cochon De Lait Festival: Still on! Oct. 21, Palmer Park, 11 a.m. -6 p.m.

Jefferson SPCA Pet Fest: Postponed until Nov. 26

Westbank Heritage Festival: Still on! Moved inside to the Alario Center, Oct. 21-22, 12-9 p.m.

Oak Street Po-Boy Festival: Postponed until Nov. 12

The Big 'Tea'sy Festival: Postponed until Oct. 29

