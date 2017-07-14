Fields for mayor, council take shape as qualifying ends today

NEW ORLEANS -- Qualifying ends, and campaign season officially begins in just a few hours for those who hope to become the city’s newest elected leaders.



So far, 40 candidates are on the ballot for races this fall. Among the races are those for mayor, City Council, sheriff, coroner, assessor, Clerk of Criminal District Court, Clerk of Civil District Court and judge of Civil District Court, Division J.



Seven of those candidates are running for mayor, and another 25 are looking to fill the seven seats on the City Council. Those numbers are expected to rise by the ends of the day.



There have been few surprises so far among those who’ve entered the mayor’s race, but a few notable names could jump in the race by the time qualifying ends.



Businessman Troy Henry, who ran a distant second to Mayor Mitch Landrieu in 2010, said he’s looking at another campaign and would decide after seeing who else was running and reviewing their platforms.



Developer and reality TV star Sidney Torres IV has openly flirted with a mayoral campaign and said he’ll make up his mind by the end of the day.



He’ll have until 4:30 p.m. to do so. That’s when qualifying ends.



Here, in alphabetical order, are candidates who qualified as of 5 p.m. Thursday:



MAYOR

- Charles Anderson

- Michael Bagneris

- Latoya Cantrell

- Desiree Charbonnet

- Byron Stephan Cole

- Matthew Hill

- Johnese Smith

COUNCIL AT-LARGE

- Eldon Delloyd “EL” Anderson (Div. 1)

- Kennith Cutno (Div. 1)

- Helena Moreno (Div. 1)

- Jason Williams (Div. 2)

DISTRICT A (open due to Susan Guidry being term-limited)

- Joe Giarusso II

- Tilman Hardy

- Aylin Maklansky

- Daniel “Dan” Ring

- “Drew” Ward

DISTRICT B (open due to LaToya Cantrell running for mayor)

- Jay H. Banks

- Seth Bloom

- Catherine Love

- Timothy David Ray

- Andre “Action Andre” Strumer

DISTRICT C

- Kristin Gisleson Palmer (former Dist. C councilwoman; didn’t seek re-election in 2014)

- Nadine Ramsey (incumbent)

DISTRICT D

- Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste

- Jared C. Brossett (incumbent)

- T. “Thad” Cossabone

DISTRICT E

- Ernest “Freddie” Charbonnet

- Alicia Plummer Clivens

- James Gray (incumbent)

- Dawn Hebert

- Cyndi Nguyen

CORONER

- Dwight McKenna

- Jeffery Rouse (incumbent)

SHERIFF

- Fredrick “Freddy” Brooks

- Marlin Gusman (incumbent)

CLERK OF CRIMINAL DISTRICT COURT

- Arthur Morrell

CLERK OF CIVIL DISTRICT COURT:

- Dale Atkins

ASSESSOR:

- Anthony Brown

- Errol Williams

CIVIL DISTRICT COURT, DIVISION J:

- Omar Mason

- D. Nicole Sheppard

