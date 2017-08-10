Fire and floods: what we know now

Filmore and Louis XIV (Photo: Filmore and Louis XIV, WWL)

NEW ORLEANS – A lot of new information came out Thursday not only about pump operations during the recent floods but about last night’s fire at the Sewerage & Water Board’s main plant.

Here’s what we know now:

- Sixteen pumps were offline Saturday for maintenance. Officials originally said the number of inactive pumps was seven.

- Loss of power happened multiple times at multiple pump stations.

- Two of 11 pumps were out of service at the pumping station that drains Broadmoor.

- Six of 26 pumps were out of service at the pumping station that drains Lakeview.

- Two of three pumps were out of service at the pumping station that drains City Park.

- Three pumps were out of service in Algiers and one was out of service in New Orleans East but those areas did not flood.

- Four of five turbines that power many of the city’s pumps are now out of service.

- A fire Wednesday night knocked one offline and three others were already out of service for repairs.

- The cause of the fire Wednesday night remains under investigation.

- Officials said it was an electric fire and the New Orleans Fire Department was not called

- Mayor Mitch Landrieu will ask an outside group to do an investigation into the flood response and manage the S&WB on an interim basis.

