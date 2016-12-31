Fire Destroys Mobile Home in Slidell

Fire destroys a mobile home in the 4100 block of Upperline Street.

Slidell, LA -- A residential structure fire destroyed a mobile home early Saturday morning in the 4100 block of Upperline Street.

St. Tammany Fire District #1 responded to a call to find the front bedroom fully involved. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in approximately 12 minutes.

The occupants were able to escape the home without injuries. The home sustained heavy fire damage to the front bedroom and hallway.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the victims.

