Firefighters called out to trash fire, find dead body in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS -- Firefighters made a morbid discovery Saturday night after being called out to a trash fire in New Orleans East.
The fire happened in the 8400 block of Old Gentilly Road just before 9:30 p.m.
Firefighters said when they arrived, they found a large shipping container ablaze. However, once the fire was put out, authorities said a body was found under a pile of tires and wooden pallets.
The incident was given to the New Orleans Police Department.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
© 2018 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs