Firefighters called out to trash fire, find dead body in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS -- Firefighters made a morbid discovery Saturday night after being called out to a trash fire in New Orleans East.

The fire happened in the 8400 block of Old Gentilly Road just before 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found a large shipping container ablaze. However, once the fire was put out, authorities said a body was found under a pile of tires and wooden pallets.

The incident was given to the New Orleans Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2018 WWL-TV