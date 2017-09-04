NOFD: 1-year-old killed in Birch Street fire

One-year-old Aaliyah Darjean died in a house fire on Birch Street Monday, Sept. 4, 2017.

NEW ORLEANS -- A one-year-old girl died in a house fire early Monday morning on Birch Street.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, one-year-old Aaliyah Darjean died in a housefire in the 8800 block of Birch Street Monday morning after the flames forced her caretaker from the home.

Firefighters were called out to the fire around 5:58 a.m. where a one-story, wood-framed duplex was engulfed in flames.

Authorities say the house was occupied by a woman and a one-year-old child. The woman woke up to the sound of smoke alarms, but wasn't able to reach the child as the flames forced her from the home. The young girl, Aaliyah Darjean, died before firefighters could reach her.

NOFD says the fire spread to the two neighboring houses, which both sustained moderate fire and water damage. The original home was completely destroyed.

Four firefighters were injured fighting the fire and attempting to rescue the child. NOFD says all the injuries were minor and the firefighters were treated on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

