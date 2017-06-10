First day of French Market Creole Tomato fest wraps up

NEW ORLEANS – The first day of the 31st Annual French Market Creole Tomato Festival wrapped up Saturday afternoon.

The event included a bloody Mary market, cooking demonstrations, activities for kids and 14 different food booths.

The festival kicks off again Sunday morning at 10 a.m. and will last until 7 p.m.

Two stages will be set up for bands Sunday. For a look at the performance schedule, click here to go to Frenchmarket.com

© 2017 WWL-TV