NEW ORLEANS, La.-On Siene and Texas Drive in Algiers, a major hole in the middle of a neighborhood once stopped traffic from crossing.

One week after Eyewitness News reported the problem, residents said crews repaired the road.

After Monday's heavy rains however, residents and people working on the street noticed another major problem: flooding.

"I don't think that the drainage was working very good," Shelia Martin said.

No matter what street Shelia Martin turned on Monday, the heavy rains blocked her commute.

"Everywhere you turned you had nothing but standing water," Martin said.

While she is happy to see Texas Drive and Siene undergoing some desperately needed repairs, she was not expecting this outcome.

"It wasn't fixed good enough," Martin said.

With a storm potentially brewing in the tropics, Martin's faith in the city's drainage system is crumbling.

"I don't think they're making progress. It took me 20 minutes to get not even to Shirley Drive, where I had to turn around and go back to Lapalco and Wall Boulevard. No, it's terrible," Martin said.

Richard Jackson Jr. lives in Algiers. During Monday's storms he snapped photos while on the road showing the flooding on and around General DeGaulle Drive.

"We couldn't' get up General DeGaulle because it was inundated with water. So, we decided to go back one of the back streets and it too had water. And we tried to go down Vespasian Street and it was two cars that ran off into the ditch," Jackson Jr. said.

Jackson also noticed water reaching the top of the General DeGaulle Canal. Jackson worries about his neighborhood being at risk.

"They had one by the Donna Canal, which used to go into Jefferson Parish and they closed that one off so now we only have the one pumping station on this side of the canal," Jackson Jr. said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the city said they are monitoring the tropics. The city says that according to the National Weather Service, it is still too early to know the impacts of this storm system, however, they are reminding people to stay alert.

"I think you need to keep the pumps working. Fix those, however we need to fix them," Martin said.

"What I would suggest to the people living near a pumping station, that whenever there's a hard rain, go personally and check to see if that pumping station is working. So you don't have to worry about somebody lying to you," Jackson Jr. said.

