Five Bourbon St. strip clubs reach agreement with ATC

NEW ORLEANS -- Five Bourbon Street strip clubs that were to go before the state Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control Thursday to determine if emergency suspensions of their liquor licenses were justified won't have to do so.

The ATC said late Wednesday evening that Scores, Temptations, Stilettos, Rick's Sporting Saloon, and Rick's Cabaret have all reached agreements with the agency. They were among eight clubs authorities raided in recent days.

Authorities said the raids took place to try to stem human trafficking on the city's most famous street. They admitted they found no evidence of that but some dancers offered sex, sold cocaine and marijuana and showed their genitals.

Most of the clubs' liquor licenses will be suspended in the coming days.

Some days will be active suspensions, which means the club cannot serve alcohol at that time. The remaining days will be deferred suspensions, which means the club can begin to serve alcohol again, but it faces another liquor license suspension if the ATC finds the club has violated any part of its agreement with the ATC, said Ernest P. Legier Jr., the agency's chief of staff and senior attorney.

Scores' liquor license was suspended for 45 days, and it was fined $7,500 and will be placed on a one-year probation. Twenty-one days of the liquor license revocation are an active suspension. The remaining 24 days of the suspension will be deferred.

The clubs' liquor licenses will all be suspended through Mardi Gras Day.

Temptations' permit was revoked, and the club will pay a $2,500 fine.

Stilettos' and Rick's Sporting Saloon's liquor licenses were both suspended for 30 days, 14 of which are active and 16 of which are deferred. The clubs will each also pay a $5,000 fine and be placed on probation for a year.

Rick's Cabaret's liquor license was suspended 30 days and fined $5,000 while being put on a one-year probation. Ten of those days will be an active suspension, while 20 will be deferred.

Lipstixx, a strip club that was not among those raided, paid a $3,600 fine, surrendered its liquor license and closed down, the ATC said. That happened before the ATC could serve it with a suspension. Its operators will reapply for a liquor license and try to reopen as a dance club, the ATC said.

The remaining clubs that were recently raided -- Hunks Oasis, Dixie Divas and Hustler Barely Legal Club -- still face an ATC hearing on Feb. 6.

Hours before the ATC announced the agreements, several dozen dancers and employees at the clubs hijacked a press conference city officials held to tout improvements on Bourbon Street.

