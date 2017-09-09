Five injured in overnight shooting outside nightclub, police say

NEW ORLEANS - Police are investigating a shooting outside of a club early Sunday morning that left five people injured.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the corner of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne avenues.

Officials said four women and one man were shot. All of the victims were brought to an area hospital by ambulance, but police said there is no word on their condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

