Five wounded in four shootings across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS -- Five people were wounded in four shootings between Saturday night and Sunday morning, the New Orleans Police Department said.

The first shooting was reported about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in New Orleans East. Police said a 19-year-old man was wounded near Middleboro Road and Yorktown Drive.

The victim told police he was standing outside when he saw a man in a dark hoodie with a gun. He then heard four to five gunshots and ran inside his home, where he noticed he was shot.



The victim's friend drove him to hospital, police said.



The second shooting happened about 10:57 p.m. when a 20-year-old man was shot during an argument at a gas station in the 5700 block of Crowder Boulevard in New Orleans East.

Paramedics brought him to the hospital.

At 2:39 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a call of a 29-year-old man who was shot in the 1500 block of South Liberty Street in Central City. Officers found the victim inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds.

The fourth shooting happened at 3:27 a.m. Sunday and left two men injured, police said.

The victims, who are 35 and 37, were shot during a fight in the 1800 block of St. Ann Street.

Police have not identified any suspects in any of the shootings.

