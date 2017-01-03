Flood victim says severe weather triggers anxiety, flashbacks

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. -- People affected by last year's historic flooding are still pushing forward with rebuilding their homes and cleaning up the debris.

However, some are experiencing severe flashbacks to what many refer to as a nightmare.

Denham Springs was one of the hardest hit places during that historic flooding. In fact, many homes and businesses still sit empty or are under construction. Others still have piles of personal belongings that all sat under water.

Eyewitness News spoke with Julie Kelly, who said the cleanup process hasn't been easy, especially with all the anxiety she's been having.

“There’s only so much one human being can take," she said.

For about five months, Kelly has been busy trying to pick up the pieces after her home was destroyed by floodwaters. She stayed in a hotel for four months in Slidell, an experience she describes as unpleasant because the room aggravated her allergies.

“FEMA didn’t give us enough to fix everything," she said. "Having to go around begging people to help me, begging for a good price it’s degrading.”

Work is slowly progressing on her home. It's been a long process with a lot of heartache, tears and few smiles.

Still, one bright moment was when Kelly found an old family lamp that had been submerged in water, mud and other debris. Kelly found it, cleaned it and to her surprise was able to get it to work again. However, walking through the empty halls and rooms, all she sees is the seven feet of water that once filled them.

“For five hours we stood on the porch and watched our house go underwater," she said. “It was heartbreaking because everything I owned, my mom’s photos and everything from childhood went under water. There’s nothing like the helpless feeling of watching.”

The past four days have been extremely stressful for Kelly because the severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall that came through the area brought back a flood of memories from the devastation in August.

“I feel like I get a stabbing of lightning bolts in my stomach," Kelly said. "All during the night I wake up in pain and have to sit up and crunch over until the pain passes.”

Kelly said her panic attacks strike frequently, especially when it rains. It’s something many people in New Orleans who experienced Hurricane Katrina would understand.

“There’s nowhere to go to get away from the fear," she said.

Nothing, she adds, has helped make it go away.

“I’ve been unable to sleep watching the weather completely frightened," she said. "Watching, looking up news reports. It was all coming back to me all over again just like I was in it again.”

With the storms gone, Kelly's focus is back on her house. However, she said she knows it's not a matter of if the anxiety returns but when.

"Watching the rain, it's traumatizing all over again," she said. "And it's going to be like that every time it rains for a long, long time."

One thing that does seem to help Kelly is social media. There's a Facebook group where many other flood victims have been sharing similar stories, anxieties, and experiences. She said talking with those followers, knowing they're dealing with the same sort of thing, is helpful.