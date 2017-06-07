INDEPENDENCE – It’s taken a little time for the Nunez family to settle into two FEMA housing units after getting four feet of water in their home in August. But now, Wendy Nunez says her family has felt victimized again.

“I noticed mold on the bowl on the counter and I was like, ‘what?’ And I got to looking and I saw mold on all the dishes. Then I started looking around and the more I looked, the more I found,” Nunez said.

The mold was on all the doors, walls, ceilings, furniture, electronics and clothing. She also found it growing on mattresses and pillows after pulling away the sheets.

Nunez said the mold has grown worse every day, and FEMA has been of little help.

“Monday, I had four different people here from FEMA and they came out, they looked around. Nobody took any samples of what kind of mold we’re dealing with,” Nunez said.

Nunez says follow-up calls with FEMA resulted in conflicting responses, including being told to sleep on the floor of the unaffected trailer. That is against the agency’s own occupancy policies.

That is when Nunez called Eyewitness News. By mid-day Wednesday, a FEMA team was back on the site.

“Their tone has changed completely,” Nunez said. “They’re now talking about an 18-hour turnaround on the trailer, having all of our personal possessions professionally cleaned.”

Though FEMA showed up Wednesday, Nunez said it shouldn’t have taken all the effort on her part to get them here.

“When there are problems, step up and take care of it, without a lot of hassle, without a lot of frustration, without a lot of tears,” Nunez said.

FEMA says that remains the agency’s goal.

“We want every applicant and survivor to get everything that they have coming and as quickly as possible,” FEMA said. “That’s always what we’re trying to do.”

© 2017 WWL-TV